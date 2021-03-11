Today we Salute Specialist Bryant Schneider Smithboro, a 2010 Mulberry Grove High school graduate. Specialist Schneider enlisted in the Army in Summer of 2013 and completed basic training at Ft. Jackson in South Carolina, and advanced job training at Ft. Lee Virginia. While on Active Duty I was stationed at Ft Stewart, GA attached to the 703rd Brigade Support Battalion as a Land Combat Electronic Missile System Repairer.

In 2018 Schneider transitioned into the Army reserves attached to the 757 Expeditionary Railway Center based out of St Louis as a Railway Operations Crewmember. Completing job training at Ft Eustis, Virginia. Specialist Bryant Schneider is completing Basic Leaders Course in 2021 and looking forward to promotion to Sergeant.

Thank you Specialist Bryant Schneider, today’s Salute to Service.