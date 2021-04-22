Chief Deputy Josh Hill, Bond County Sheriff’s Department.

I joined the Bond County Sheriff’s Department in 2002 as a corrections

officer. In 2006 I attended the Southwestern Illinois Police Academy and

became a deputy and I am currently the Chief Deputy of the department. I

grew up in Greenville and have lived in Bond County my entire life. I went

to Bond County Unit #2 Greenville and graduated in 1995.

Thank you to Chief Deputy Josh Hill, Bond County Sheriff’s Department

Salute to Service Made Possible by: