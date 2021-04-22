Chief Deputy Josh Hill, Bond County Sheriff’s Department.
I joined the Bond County Sheriff’s Department in 2002 as a corrections
officer. In 2006 I attended the Southwestern Illinois Police Academy and
became a deputy and I am currently the Chief Deputy of the department. I
grew up in Greenville and have lived in Bond County my entire life. I went
to Bond County Unit #2 Greenville and graduated in 1995.
