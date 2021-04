Deputy Aaron Griffith Bond County Sheriff’s Department

I graduated from Highland High School, in Highland, IL. I then received a

bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Southern Illinois University

Edwardsville. After graduating from the SWIC Police Academy in 2009, I

began working part time for the Bond County Sheriff’s Department, before

starting full time in 2010.

Thank you to Deputy Aaron Griffith, Bond County Sheriff’s Department

Salute to Service Made Possible by: