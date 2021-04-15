Today we salute Detective Sgt. Steven Unterbrink of the Bond County Sheriff’s Department.

Unterbrink is a 1989 Greenville High School grad, a Kaskaskia College graduate along with the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield, and he joined the Sheriff’s Department in 1992.

Unterbrink said, as I approach 29 years of service with the Sheriff’s Office I feel fortunate to have worked with several professional men and women dedicated to serving their community efficiently and effectively. I’m also honored to have been able to serve in a community that has always shown great support for Law Enforcement and First Responders.

Thank you to Detective Sgt. Steven Unterbrink Bond County Sheriff’s Department.

