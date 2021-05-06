Deputy Cody Donaldson Bond County Sheriff’s Department

Deputy Cody Donaldson. I have been a Deputy with the Sheriffs Office since April of 2015 when I started part time as a Deputy. A year later I went on to become a full time Deputy in May of 2016.

I attended Mulberry Gove High School and Kaskaskia College. I later went on to attend Southwestern Illinois Police Academy in Belleville.

I became a Law Enforcement Officer because everyday is different. It can be a very exciting and rewarding career. Also serving the community that I grew up in is such a reward it and of itself.

Thank you to Deputy Cody Donaldson, Bond County Sheriff’s Department

