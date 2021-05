Deputy Devon Leitschuh Bond County Sheriff’s Department



I began with the Bond County Sheriff’s Department in May of 2019.

I graduated from Greenville High School in 2014 and from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

I decided to become a Deputy at the BCSD because Bond County is my home, and I want to have a meaningful impact here.

Thank you to Deputy Devon Leitschuh, Bond County Sheriff’s Department

