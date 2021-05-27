Today’s Salute to Service Deputy Rob Kenny
I have been with the Bond County Sheriff’s Office since
2006. I graduated from Hillsboro High School, originally from rural Donnellson, and
currently I live in Greenville .
I graduated with a Associates and Bachelor degrees from Southern Illinois
Carbondale, having attended the Police Academy in Champaign Illinois, and also the Nebraska Police Academy in Grand Island NE.
I also work part time for Village of Pocahontas and Village of Pierron.
Thanks for Your Support !
Salute to Service Made Possible by: