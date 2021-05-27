Today’s Salute to Service Deputy Rob Kenny

I have been with the Bond County Sheriff’s Office since

2006. I graduated from Hillsboro High School, originally from rural Donnellson, and

currently I live in Greenville .

I graduated with a Associates and Bachelor degrees from Southern Illinois

Carbondale, having attended the Police Academy in Champaign Illinois, and also the Nebraska Police Academy in Grand Island NE.

I also work part time for Village of Pocahontas and Village of Pierron.

Thanks for Your Support !

Salute to Service Made Possible by: