Today’s Salute to Service ﻿Deputy Jose Rosado

My name is Jose Rosado I started out at the Bond County Sheriff’s Department as Correctional Officer in November 2015 and became a Deputy in November 2019.

I attended Carlyle High School, Kaskaskia College, and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville for Criminal Justice. I graduated from SWIC Police Academy in November 2019

I became a Deputy because I felt God has blessed me with the tools and skills to make the biggest and most positive impact in people’s lives in this way. My future plans are to continue to serve and better this community.