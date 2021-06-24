Today’s Salute to Service Bond County SGT. David Dunn

Sgt. David Dunn. I graduated from Greenville high school in 1986. I enlisted in the Army straight out of high school. I then continued my education at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. I originally got into law enforcement with the Pana police department in 1991 and had the opportunity to come back home and work for the Sheriffs department in December of 1996. While here I’ve served as a narcotics officer, a K-9 officer, and I currently serve as the patrol sergeant. All the members of the Sheriffs department thanks you for all the support!

Salute to Service Made Possible by: