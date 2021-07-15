Today we Salute Special Agent Illinois State Police/Major Illinois National Guard Theodore Tebbe.

I’m a ’98 model from St. Rose Elementary and a ’02 model of Central Community High School (Breese). I currently have 19 years in the Illinois Army National Guard where I started in the Field Artillery Unit in Salem and I am currently a Major with the 108th Sustainment Brigade out of Chicago.

I joined the Illinois State Police in 2014 where I was assigned to District 11 Patrol out of Collinsville. I’m currently assigned to the Zone 8 Investigative Unit out of Centralia investigating violent crimes in Bond, Clinton and Marion Counties.

