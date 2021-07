Today’s Salute to Service is to Private First Class Logan Krause who enlisted in the Army in 2020. PFC Krause is currently station with the Old Guard in Washington DC at Arlington National Cemetery, and is originally from Swansea Illinois.

Logan is the son Ron and Amy Krause and the grandson of Jim and Linda Huels of Bond County and Ron Sr. and Jan Krause. Today’s Salute to Service to Private First Class Logan Krause United States’ Army.

Salute to Service Made Possible by: