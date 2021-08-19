Salute to Service Greenville Police Officer Taylor Hill

Officer Taylor Hill has lived in Greenville most of his life and graduated Greenville High School in 2014. He attended Southeast Missouri State University, Kaskaskia College, and Southwestern Illinois College. He finished the Police academy at SWIC in 2018

Officer Hill started his law enforcement career working as a correctional officer at the Bond County Sheriff’s Department from 2014 to 2018. He began his career as a Police Officer with the Donnellson Police Department and worked part time for the Greenville Police Department and Bond County Sheriff’s Department for a year. He was hired full-time by the City of Greenville in 2019.

Officer Hill currently serves as a night patrolman for the Greenville Police Department and works part-time for the Village of Pocahontas . Officer Hill is also a certified Taser Instructor.

