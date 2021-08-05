Today’s Salute to Service Officer Caleb Walton Greenville Police Department.

Office Walton Graduated Vandalia High School in 2010, from Kaskaskia College in 2012, and graduated SWIC Police Academy in 2013.

Officer Walton started law enforcement career with Brownstown PD in 2013; then joined the St. Elmo Police Department in 2016. In 2017 Walton joined the Greenville PD.

Office Caleb Walton is currently a certified Field Training Officer for the Greenville Police Department.

