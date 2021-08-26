Salute to Service Officer Katelyn Lucia Greenville Police Department

Officer Katelyn Lucia attended Highland High School and graduated in 2014. She then went to SIUE and graduated in 2018 with a Bachelors in Criminal Justice.

After college, she attended the SWIC Police Academy, graduating in 2019. Officer Lucia began working part time for the Greenville Police department shortly after completing the Police Academy, and she was hired as a full time Officer in 2020.

“I have wanted to be a Police Officer since high school. I always knew that I wanted a career that would not only be exciting and challenging, but one that would enable me to help others and give back to the community on a daily basis. It’s one of the most rewarding careers out there, and I thank you all for your support.”

Salute to Service Made Possible by: