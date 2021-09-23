Salute to Service A Message from Greenville Police Chief Scott Workman

This is Greenville Police Department Chief of Police Scott Workman. Over the past few weeks, WGEL has recognized members of the Greenville Police Department for their Salute to Service. I myself would like to personally thank the men and women of the Greenville Police Department for their service and dedication to this department and the citizens of Greenville. Their hard work and professionalism are essential to this department and making our community safe. Once again, thank you to the men and women of the Greenville Police Department along with all the other law Enforcement members,

veterans, and active service members that are being recognized in this Salute to Service.

Salute to Service Made Possible by: