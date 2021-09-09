Today’s Salute to Service Office Casey Brown

Officer Casey Brown graduated from Greenville High School in 2012, from Kaskaskia College in the spring of 2015, and the Police Training Institute in Champaign-Urbana at the end of 2015.

Officer Brown began his career with the Bond County Sheriff’s Department in 2015, also working for the Villages of Donnellson and Coffeen. Brown joined the Greenville Police Department in June of 2018.

Officer Brown is currently a member of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.