Sgt. Deb Keserauskis joined the Greenville Police department in 1990 and served until her retirement in 2020. Keserauskis started her law enforcement career in St. Elmo in 1988 before joining the Greenville PD. Keserauskis was the first female officer in the Greenville PD.

Sgt. Keserauskis passed away unexpectedly, and the Greenville Community lost someone dedicated to it’s service and protection. Today’s Salute to Service, Sgt. Deb Keserauskis Greenville Police Department.