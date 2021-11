Today’s Salute to Service is the first time we’ll salute a local volunteer fire fighter. Greenville Fire Protection District Volunteer Robbie Neer.

Neer has been a volunteer for 25 years, 17 of those with Greenville, and another 8 with Pocahontas-Old Ripley Protection District.

Neer holds several certifications, including Fire Instructor and Vehicle Rescue Technician. Today’s Salute to Service, Volunteer Fire Fighter Robbie Neer.

