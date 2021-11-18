Salute to Service SFPD Hunter & Alexis Neer

Today’s Salute to Service is to Hunter and Alexis Neer with the Smithboro Fire Protection district. Hunter Neer currently serves as a firefighter since June of 2020 prior to this he joined as a junior firefighter December 2018.

Hunter originally joined to learn to serve his community and to lend a hand where he could. He said that having many family members that have been in the fire service for years motivated him to join. Hunter really enjoys going to training and learning every aspect of firefighting.

Hunter is currently taking the Basic operations firefighter class formally known as firefighter 2 he has also taken many Illinois Fire Service Institute classes. Hunter Neer says that he aspires to become a fire service officer one day and will continue to serve the community until he has nothing left to give.

Alexis Neer joined the fire department in August of 2020 and is currently a firefighter and Emergency Medical Responder.

She is currently taking the Basic Operations Firefighter class also. She joined because she wanted to serve her community and be a part of a close nit family.

Hunter and Alexis hey were married May 19, 2021.

