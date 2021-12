Toady’s Salute to Service is Greenville Fire Protection District volunteer fire fighter Samantha Bailey.



Bailey joined the GFPD about five years ago.

Bailey wanted to be a firefighter from childhood and enjoys being there for other people and the community in their times of need.



