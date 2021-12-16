Today’s Salute to Service is to Specialist Gage Langel, Illinois National Guard.

Langel went to Basic Training at Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC, in June 2019 between his junior and senior high school years. Langel graduated early in December 2019 from GHS.

In February of 2020 he went for Advanced Individual Training to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX. He graduated as a “Combat Medic” from there in late May, and was activated for COVID vaccination detail in Feb 2021.

Langel spent 3 months in Chicago and Rockford giving over 7,000 vaccines.

Gage is the son of Jack and Sherral Langel of Bond County.

Toady’s Salute to Service Specialist Gage Langel, Illinois National Guard.

Salute to Service Made Possible by: