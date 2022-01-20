Salute To Service: Greenville Firefighter Mike Waugh

Today’s Salute to Service is Greenville Firefighter Mike Waugh.

Waugh joined the GFPD in 1992. He’s been a part of the dive rescue team since 1994. Waugh has also served as Vice President, Training Officer, and Assistant Chief of Administration with the Greenville Fire Protection District.

Waugh has worked tirelessly for the district and the community, including spending many hours with young people focused on fire safety.

