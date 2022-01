Today’s Salute to Service is Greenville Volunteer Firefighter Travis Neer.

Neer started with the Pocahontas 2001 and then switched to the Greenville Fire Protection District in 2004. Neer moved through the ranks from firefighter to Captain and now as the Safety Officer.

As a trained EMT Neer has a great working knowledge of emergency services.

Salute to Service Made Possible by:

Donnewald Distributing

L and B Flooring in Greenville