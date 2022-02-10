Salute To Service: Bond County Sheriff’s Department Courthouse Security Officer Don Perfetti

Today’s salute to service is Bond County Sheriff’s Department Courthouse Security Officer Don Perfetti.

Perfetti has been in Law Enforcement for the past 31 years. His career started with the Illinois Department of Corrections, where he worked for 4 years. Perfetti then worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Greenville for 23 years before retiring as a Counselor in 2016.

Perfetti has been a Security Officer at the Bond County Courthouse since 2017.

Perfetti, a 1989 Mortuary School graduate, also serves Bond County as a Deputy Coroner.

