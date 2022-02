Today’s Salute to Service is Greenville Fire Protection District volunteer Firefighter Matt Wernle.

Matt started in the Junior Firefighter program in 1998 and joined the full service in 2003. Over 20 years of service to his community and Matt continues to help everywhere he can.

Today’s Salute to Service GFPD volunteer firefighter Matt Wernle.

Salute to Service Made Possible by:

Donnewald Distributing

L and B Flooring in Greenville