Today’s Salute to Service is for Illinois Army National Guard member and Volunteer Firefighter Jason Zeeb. Zeeb joined the Greenville Fire Protection District in December of 2015, and worked through the Junior program and is an active fire fighter.

Salute To Service: IL Army National Guard & Volunteer Firefighter Jason Zeeb

Salute to Service Made Possible by:

Donnewald Distributing

L and B Flooring in Greenville