Today’s Salute to Service is Highland-Pierron Fire Department firefighter John Clarkin.

Lieutenant Clarkin is a consistent leader on scenes, attends every training opportunity, and participates in nearly every public relations activity with the department. In February Clarkin was award the Gold Star Award presented each year to someone that goes above and beyond.

