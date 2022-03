Today’s Salute to Service is to Marine Volunteer Firefighter Steven Bartlett.

Bartlett joined the Marine Community Fire Protection District in 2006. Assistant Chief Steven Bartlett recently received the Humanitarian Service Award from MABAS-Illinois for his response to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida. The mission lasted nearly three weeks and supported numerous Southwest Louisiana communities.

