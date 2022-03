Today’s Salute to Service is Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District volunteer firefighter Austin Redfern.

Redfern is a Lieutenant in the MGFPD. Starting in the junior program Austin has been a trained volunteer firefighter since 2016. And was recently awarded firefighter of the year.

