Today’s Salute to Service is Captain Brian Klostermann with the Highland-Pierron Fire Department.

Captain Klostermann recently was recognized for 25 years of service as a volunteer firefighter. Klostermann is described as a consistent leader who brings years of experience and knowledge to emergency scenes and training.

