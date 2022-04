Today’s Salute to Service is Jon Brittain with the Keyesport Fire Protection District.

Brittain was recently named fire fighter of the year for the Keyesport Fire Protection District at the annual banquet for the fire department. Keyesport responded to a total of 145 calls in 2021.

