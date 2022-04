Today’s Salute to Service is Mulberry Grove Chief and Volunteer fire fighter Mac Wall.

Wall joined the Mulberry Grove fire protection district in 2004 and has served as chief since 2016. Wall is fire fighter 2 certified and a first responder as well.

Salute to Service Made Possible by:

Donnewald Distributing

L and B Flooring in Greenville