Today’s Salute to Service is volunteer firefighter Chris Wempe.

Chris is a volunteer with the Pocahontas Old Ripley Fire, Rescue and EMS. In the late fall of last year Chris was recognized as Firefighter of the year for the district at the annual Fireman’s Appreciation Dinner.

Thank you to today’s Salute to Service, Chris Wempe!

