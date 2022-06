For over a decade Larry Mills of Marine was a volunteer firefighter and EMT for the Marine Fire Department. Larry was also an Air Medical Pilot and stored his plane at the Greenville Airport for years. On July 29th 2016 Mills, a patient, nurse and paramedic died when the plane he was flying lost power and caught fire in California. All four lost their lives that day helping others.

Today’s Salute to service is Captain Larry Mills.

