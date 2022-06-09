Salute to Service: Highland Fire Department Captain & Paramedic Stephen Clayton

Today’s Salute to Service is Highland Fire Department Captain and Paramedic Stephen Clayton. Clayton recently announced his retirement after nearly 35 years of service to the City of Highland and surrounding communities.

With Claytons decades of devoted service, he has been a large part in the many changes and improvements within the department. He has also played a key role in our community outreach programs throughout the years.

