Today’s Salute to Service is Highland Police Officer Brad Sutton and his new partner Hondo. Hondo is a new K-9 dog that will start training in August.

But Sutton and Hondo are spending time together now to ease the transition. Sutton was also named officer of the month in March for the Highland Police Department. Today’s Salute to Service officers Brad Sutton and Hondo.

