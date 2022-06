Today’s Salute to Service is to two volunteer firefighters with the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Department.

Andrew Wilfong and Andy Sharp both have over 10 years of experience as volunteers. Wilfong and Sharp were promoted to Lieutenants with the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Department in December of 2021.

Salute to Service Made Possible by:

Donnewald Distributing

L and B Flooring in Greenville