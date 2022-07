Today’s Salute to Service is Harrison McLaughlin. Harrison is the newest volunteer Fire Fighter with the Highland Fire Department. Harrison finished his probationary term and was sworn in Tuesday, July 5th. Local fire departments are always looking for new volunteers!

