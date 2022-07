Today’s Salute to Services is Terry Lammers with the Highland-Pierron Fire Department. Terry is retiring after 30 years. He joined the HPFD in April of 1992. After retiring from active volunteer fire fighting in 2014 Terry continued to serve as President of the Board of Trustees. 30 years of service to the community, Terry Lammers, today’s Salute to Service.

