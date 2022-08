Today’s Salute to Service is to Travis Knebel of the Highland Fire Department. Travis is a long-time volunteer with the Highland FD, and recently received recognition for 15 years of service.

Today’s Salute to Service, Highland Volunteer Firefighter Travis Knebel.

