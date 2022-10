Today’s Salute to Service is Alex Ocepek with Highland EMS.

Alex was employee of the month in August, and worked tirelessly to bring updated software on line for EMS. These upgrades help move information faster, improving service and support for anyone needing EMS services.

Alex Ocepek is today’s WGEL Salute to Service!

