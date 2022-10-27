Salute To Service: Nathan Gaffner, Smithboro FPD Firefighter

This salute to service is Firefighter Nathan Gaffner.

Gaffner has been a part of the Smithboro Fire Protection District since 2011. Gaffner is a vital member of this department and has always been a firefighter with good judgement and character. He has attended many fire service classes and obtained his Emergency Medical Responder license. He is an influential member and is someone that newer firefighters look up to, and is always willing to help another member learn and grow. Nathan also is in charge of all truck maintenance and repairs.

His full time job is a diesel mechanic at Central Illinois Truck Services in Greenville. His biggest motivational factor would be his family. He enjoys grilling, playing with his children, and spending time with his family. His family considers him a grill expert.

