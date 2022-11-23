Salute to Service: HPFD Firefighter Rob Sprenger

Today’s Salute to Service is to Highland Pierron Firefighter Rob Sprenger. HPFD Chief Phil Decker presented Sprenger with the Firefighter of the Year Award recently. Chief Decker said that Sprenger goes above and beyond in his commitment to community and the fire department. Sprenger does much of the organizational work that often can go unnoticed, as well as responding to emergencies and participating in training.

