Salute To Service: Jonathan (JC) Prater, Smithboro FPD

By
WGEL
-

Today’s Salute to Service is Captain Jonathan (JC) Prater, JC has been a member of the department since 2017, serving the community for a little over 5 years. JC has risen to the rank of Captain with the department. He is a hard worker and is always willing to coach firefighters on how to accomplish tasks correctly. He is a vital member to the department and a charismatic leader. JC enjoys hanging out with his friends and family, when you can get him away from work. In his 5 years on the department he has attended many classes and has an Emergency Medical Responder license.

