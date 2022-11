Today’s Salute to Service is to Kirk Essenpreis of the Grantfork Fire Protection District. Kirk served with the district for over 20 years and 5 of those as captain. After a lifetime of volunteering Kirk Essenpreis recently passed away and was laid to rest. Thank you to today’s Salute to Service, Kirk Essenpreis.

Salute to Service on WGEL is proudly sponsored by…

Donnewald Distributing

L and B Flooring in Greenville