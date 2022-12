Today’s Salute to Service is Officer Jeff Tippen, of the Vandalia Police Department. In 2022 Officer Tippen retired from the Vandalia PD after 15 years of service. During that time Tippen served as sergeant, crime scene investigator and range master.

