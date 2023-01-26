Salute To Service: Seth Redman, Coffeen Fire Department

Today’s Salute to Service is Seth Redman of the Coffeen Fire Department.

Seth joined the department in April of 2022 and has continued to be a valuable asset since. Seth balanced the end of his senior year of high school, and a part time job alongside being a volunteer. Upon his 18th birthday in August of 2022 he was promoted to an active probationary member through the remainder of his 1 year probationary period. Seth was award Junior Fire Fighter of the Year in the Coffeen Fire Department.

Today we salute Seth Redman, Coffeen Fire Department.

Salute to Service on WGEL is proudly sponsored by…

Donnewald Distributing

L and B Flooring in Greenville