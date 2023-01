Today’s Salute to Service is Thomas Stanfill with the Coffeen Fire Department.

Stanfill was recently awarded the Fire Fighter of the Year Award by the department. Stanfill responded to the most number of calls out of all volunteers and is the Junior Firefighter manager.

