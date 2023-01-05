For the first Salute to Service of 2023, we’re focused on how 2022 ended.

Before the end of the year we had plunging temperatures well below zero and wind chills around -30 or lower. In the dead of the night local volunteer fire fighters responded to a structure fire. In those miserable conditions they worked to put out the flames and stay safe.

As we start the New Year, a big thank you to every local fire department full of men and women ready to help every night.

