Today’s Salute to Service is Daniel Huffman with the Coffeen Fire Department.

Huffman worked had in 2022 to attend multiple training courses to become a better asset to his community. Huffman logged the most training hours in the department in 2022 and earned the Most Improved Firefighter Award.

